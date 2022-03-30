South Africans would ‘gladly’ pay for Mbalula’s one-way ticket to the moon, says DA’s Schreiber

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Democratic Alliance MP Leon Schreiber has roasted Cabinet ministers including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Police Minister Bheki Cele during his three-minute performance assessment on Wednesday.

During the debate on the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, Schreiber made a review of Cabinet’s performance “since the ANC honestly refuses to review the performance of this Cabinet”.

He roasted Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ebrahim Patel for the lockdown rules which banned the sales of cigarettes and cooked food.

“They must have once had a terrible encounter with the chain smoking flip-flop-wearing alcoholic chicken, because they used the entire lockdown to settle their vendetta,” said Schreiber.

“Similarly, the only war being waged by Defence Minister Thandi Modise is against the innocent pigs on her farm. That’s if she isn’t busy popping Champaign with the invaders of Ukraine at the Russian Embassy.”

Modise’s office defended her attendance of the cocktail function at Russian ambassador to SA Ilya Rogachev’s home the day Russia invaded Ukraine, saying it was “integral to the fulfilment of defence international affairs, of which the defence establishment has severally with many other countries. The Russian Motherland Defender’s Day is an annual event to which the diplomatic, defence and business communities are always invited,” Modise’s spokesperson Cornelius Monama was quoted as saying by BusinessLiVE.

Earlier last year, the Potchefstroom Regional Court dismissed the animal cruelty case against Modise. The court found Modise could not be held responsible for the crimes committed on her North West farm.

On Mbalula, Schreiber said: “While our railways collapse and potholes gobble up our roads, the transport minister tweets about his dream of going to the moon. South Africans would gladly pay for that trip as long as it’s a one-way ticket. And luckily the minister is so full of hot air that we’d probably save a fortune on rocket fuel.”

Schreiber was referring to Mbalula’s tweet in which he said he had landed “in” the moon.

Just landed in the moon ????— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 25, 2022

He further took aim at Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for saying the country should not just drop coal in favour of cleaner renewables.

“He’s the last living member of the species of fossil fuel dinosaur previously thought extinct and he is not making it count. He spends his days fighting against renewable energy and taxing us to death at the petrol pump and in his spare time he defies the Zondo commission over Bosasa corruption,” said Schreiber.

He was referring to Mantashe’s announcement that he will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review, after he was fingered as one of several ANC members who irregularly benefited from Bosasa corruption.

Minister Patricia de Lille was slated for the R37 million Zimbabwean border fence.

She “hung South Africans out to dry to the tune of R37 million on her washing line.”

“If this poverty Cabinet had to go back to school, not one of them would even reach the 30% pass mark set for our children.”