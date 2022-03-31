Mabuza to face questions on Eskom, vaccines and military veterans in Parliament

Citizen Reporter

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected on Thursday afternoon to reply to oral questions posed by members of the National Assembly in Parliament.

Mabuza will face questions at 2pm on matters related to his delegated responsibilities as the leader of government business in the House.

He will be asked questions on Eskom, the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and military veterans, among other issues.

In his capacity as the chairperson of the political task team on Eskom, Mabuza will also update Parliament on progress made by government in implementing alternative power generation efforts, as well as implications of just energy transition plans on South Africa’s energy shortcomings.

“Moreover, the deputy president will reiterate government’s ongoing programme in dealing with concerns raised by military veterans.

“The deputy president will share with Parliament the impact of the collaboration by government and the Moral Regeneration Movement in promoting the values of ethical leadership, service-orientation, good governance and accountability in the sphere of local government,” the Presidency said.

MPs’ questions

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone will ask Mabuza, as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 vaccines, about the engagements he has had with the committee on vaccines.

Mazzone will also ask him about his engagements with the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders regarding the development of Covid-19 containment measures, which include the plans to accelerate the rollout of vaccines to ensure that the national state of disaster is lifted.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu will ask Mabuza about the details of the government’s transition plans regarding the closure of coal mines and renewable sources of energy.

He will also pose a question about the short- to medium-term impact of the discontinuation of the use of coal on the ability of Eskom to stop load shedding and guarantee energy security to the country.

Military veterans

ANC MP Madipoane Mothapo will ask the deputy president about the presidential task team on military veterans announced in October 2021. The task team was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the plight of military veterans.

Mothapo wants to know what is the status of the progress with regard to the amendments of the Military Pensions Act and the Military Veterans Act.

She also wants to know about other interventions which have been implemented to assist military veterans.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

