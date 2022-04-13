Shares, family trusts and acres of land: MPs’ assets and gifts declared to Parliament

Thapelo Lekabe

From family trusts to fancy gifts and several properties – Parliament this week released the MPs’ Registrar of Members’ Interests, which shows the assets and gifts declared by parliamentarians.

The release of the MPs’ registrable interests follows a meeting of parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Monday, which resolved to publish the information for 2021.

The declarations cover MPs’ from both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The information is part of promoting a culture of accountability and maintaining public trust and confidence in South Africa’s public representatives.

ANC MP Pravin Gordhan

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan disclosed that he owns shares and other financial interests in a range of sectors and industries.

These included banks, chemicals, health care providers, industrial metals mining, real estate and retailers.

In terms of gifts and hospitality, he received an RGS Chess Masters worth R200 from Johnathan Ball Publishers as well as a book to the value of R260.

He was also gifted a small display of SAA Aircraft worth R400 from Professor John Lamola, the chairperson of the interim SAA board of directors.

Gordhan owns a house in Pretoria and an apartment in Durban.

ANC MP Lindiwe Sisulu

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu declared that she owns shares and other financial interests at Sanlam and Edgebay Investments.

She owns a home in Linden, Johannesburg and she is a trustee/beneficiary of the Walter and Albertina Sisulu Trust, Constituency Trust and SADET.

EFF MP Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during a rally in Katlehong, 29 October 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

EFF leader Julius Malema had nothing to disclose when it comes to shares and other financial interests.

He declared that he was a director of Mgagao Shamba Pty (Ltd), a farming company.

In terms of gifts and hospitality, Malema declared that he received books from several people, a music CD and a donation of R1000.00 from a “Soweto Sympathiser”.

He is associated with the Ratanang Family Trust, Munzhedzi Family Trust, Kopano Charity Trust and Mazimbu Investment Trust.

DA MP John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images

DA leader John Steenhuisen disclosed that he owns no shares in any company.

But the Taiwanese government gifted him with lunch ( at the cost of +/- 500) and an Orchid plant (+/- 400).

He also received hotel accommodation in Somaliland from the Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based think-tank established by the Oppenheimer family in 2004.

Steenhuisen also received airplane tickets from the foundation when he was part of a delegation that monitored the Somaliland election.

ANC MP Thoko Didiza

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza disclosed that she has shares and other financial interests at Old Mutual, Sasol and MTN.

She also received a basket of fruits as a gift from Fruit SA. Didiza owns a bachelor’s flat and a double storey house in Pretoria.

ANC MP Bheki Cele

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Police Minister Bheki Cele declared that he had no shares and other financial interests in any company.

He disclosed that he has a 1-acre house in Durban and has a government pension from the South African Police Service (Saps), presumably from his tenure as national police commissioner.

ANC MP Sidumo Dlamini

Picture File: Former Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini (centre). Picture: ANA

ANC MP and former Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini declared that he has shares and other financial interests at MTN and FNB.

He owns a 341-hectare farm in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal as well as three houses and land (+/- 3 hectares) in Mtwalume KZN.

ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has shares and other financial interests in Sasol and Sanlam.

The minister owns a two-bedroom apartment, a rural house and a plot in KZN.

ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi

Former Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

ANC MP and former deputy finance minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, declared that he has shares and other financial interests in at least five companies. These included Sanlam and African Spirit Trading 465.

In terms of gifts and hospitality, Buthelezi disclosed that he was flown to Mpumalanga and accommodated at a game reserve for his birthday by his nephews and nieces.

His nephew paid for his accommodation at Pearlview when he attended his wedding.

Buthelezi also received two perfumes and a book from his friends and siblings.

The value of all the expenses was not disclosed.

The former minister owns two properties in Johannesburg and Durban, both 2000 square metres.

