Getrude Makhafola
28 May 2022
9:15 am
Parliament

MPs blast NAC for how it handled disciplinary hearings, accuse it of withholding information

Getrude Makhafola

MPs were told that disciplinary hearings against two NAC senior managers were withdrawn after they resigned

National Arts Council (NAC) member Sipho Sithole. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Members of Parliament have lambasted the National Arts Council (NAC) for how it handled former CEO Rosemary Mangope's disciplinary hearing, accusing council members of withholding information. NAC executives appeared before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture to report on its finances and budget, implementation of investigative reports and disciplinary hearings against executives accused of corruption and misconduct. The meeting was stopped midway after MPs realised that part of the NAC presentation by council member Sipho Sithole was not included in the documentation forwarded before the sitting. After discussions, MPs agreed that only what was in front of them...

