Godongwana says delays over R1bn flood relief can’t be blamed on Treasury

Molefe Seeletsa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says National Treasury won’t take any responsibility over the delays of the disbursement of the disaster relief funds meant for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Godongwana appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief on Wednesday to provide an update about the R1 billion that was allocated as relief in the wake of the floods.

‘Barking at the wrong tree’

During the virtual meeting, National Treasury’s Chief Director for Urban Development and Infrastructure, Ulrike Britton, told MPs that the department is still waiting for a formal request in order to release the funds.

This was echoed by Gogongwana, who insisted that the National Treasury has “done everything possible” on its side.

“Treasury can only provide the technical advice on how to do things, which we have done. But Treasury can’t then provide assistance in filling in the form.

“They have a responsibility to fill the forms, it cannot be the Treasury’s responsibility to do that. That’s a fact. So my sense is that we will end up barking at the wrong tree,” he said.

The Finance Minister previously indicated that the R1 billion was available, however, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) or the Department of Human Settlements (DHS), which are responsible for administering the funds, had to send an application to release the money.

First phase

Godongwana said government was unable to move to the second phase of the disaster relief at the moment.

“I have made a point that R1 billion was the initial funds, which we call immediate relief. The second phase, which could be about R25 billion, is the recovery and repair.

“That amount, once it comes to Treasury, it will then have to look at resources on how to fund [this phase] including looking at contingency [measures],” he said.

“So in the absence of that information landing on our desk we can’t even deal with that. We haven’t even finished the first phase of the immediate relief. The second phase is going to come to us and we will then access and make the appropriate adjustments on the budget,” the minister added.

He reiterated that the funds are available.

“From where we sit, we have done everything possible. Yesterday, I said to the Minister of Human Settlements that guys I’m being attacked that I have mentioned the R1 billion and you have not drawn from that amount.

“The amount is there, it’s a fact. [But] the fact that people do not have the capacity to do the right things can’t be laid at the door of the National Treasury.”

Godongwana hit back at Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who suggested that it seemed as if National Treasury did not want to accept any responsibility.

“Unfortunately, Mr Hlengwa, I refuse to take any responsibility if people can’t submit anything, a document, to us. And we can’t accept any responsibility. We can’t just dish out money without a document,” the minister responded.

Real-time audits

Last month, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke also briefed the committee about real-time audits which are being conducted to ensure the R1 billion is not looted.

The auditor-general told MPs that politicians had an oversight responsibility of guarding the funds although the first line of defence lay with officials, who are meant to protect them.

Maluleke said the real-time audits were aimed at preventing and detecting weaknesses in controls, which also enables immediate oversight.

Regarding the turnaround time for the audit report, she said her office aimed to have it by August.

Floods that hit parts of KZN in early April, affected more than 75,000 people and left just over 450 people dead.

Zikalala revealed on Saturday that more than 7,000 people were currently staying in 90 temporary shelters across the province.

Government has declared a national state of disaster to respond to the deluge in KZN.

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the national state of disaster is likely to last for up to three months.

The recovery effort is expected to cost at least R25 billion.