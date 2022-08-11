Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
11 Aug 2022
10:01 pm
Parliament

Government’s zama zama plan lacking, making scapegoats of foreigners

Getrude Makhafola

Illegal mining cost SA R49 billion in 2019, and zama zamas are at the bottom of the food chain, which is why a multifaceted plan is needed.

Photo: iStock
Illegal mining will only end through a proper plan with a multifaceted approach, instead of more reactive action from government. This is according to University of Free State economics Professor Philip Burger, following Thursday's ministerial briefing on illegal mining by Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode. The briefing came after several police special units descended upon Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, following the gang rape of eight women and the robbery of their film crew during a music video shoot at West Village. Also Read: Cele claims Krugersdorp gang rape suspects...

Read more on these topics