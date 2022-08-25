Kodwa denies State Security Agency played role in burglary at Ramaphosa’s game farm

Thapelo Lekabe

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has denied that the State Security Agency (SSA) had any involvement in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Phala Phala scandal

Kodwa has also rejected claims that state security resources were used to cover up the theft of millions of US dollars in cash that were allegedly hidden at Ramaphosa’s farm.

“The State Security Agency categorically states that it had no involvement with the Phala Phala [matter] before and after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020. Further to that, no state resources were utilised by the SSA to conceal the February 2020 alleged theft at the farm in Limpopo.

“The State Security Agency derives its mandate from Section 2 of the National Strategic Intelligence Act 39 of 1994. This mandate does not cover the private residences of the president,” Kodwa said.

The deputy minister made the remarks on Wednesday, in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), while taking oral questions from parliamentarians as part of the security cluster.

Kodwa, a close ally of Ramaphosa, was also asked by EFF delegate to the NCOP, Sam Zandamela, whether Ramaphosa was willing to take the nation into confidence about the burglary that has been shrouded in secrecy.

The minister declined to answer the question, only stating that the South African Police Service (Saps) would be able to provide answers on the burglary.

“When any crime is committed, the people who must investigate the crime is Saps… In this case, the allegation is not about the involvement of the SSA.

“Therefore, any question about what the president is doing about the alleged theft [and] criminality at his farm is a matter that I think the appropriate institutions would answer the question,” he said.

Fraser’s criminal complaint

Ramaphosa has increasingly come under public pressure to come clean on the robbery at his farm amid ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies, including the Office of the Public Protector and the Hawks.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president in June of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.

Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the crime after criminals – allegedly working in cahoots with his domestic worker – broke into his property and stole around $4 million in cash.

He further claimed that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and bribed to keep quiet.

Ramaphosa has admitted that the robbery did take place at his game farm, but denied any criminality on his part.

The president has not disclosed the amount of cash that was stolen from the property, only stating that he reported the matter to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit.

Kodwa allegedly knew about burglary

In June, Kodwa distanced himself from claims that he allegedly knew about the burglary at Ramaphosa’s game farm.

This after City Press reported that the deputy minister was among a list of government officials who apparently knew about the incident, but chose to keep it a state secret.

Earlier this month, Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence was mandated to investigate Kodwa’s alleged involvement in the saga, including claims that secret police intelligence funds were used to investigate the February 2020 burglary.

