WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa being grilled on Phala Phala, load shedding and illegal immigrants

President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the National Assembly on Tuesday, to answer questions about a range of issues, including the robbery at his game farm, load shedding and illegal migration.

Some opposition parties are expected to file a motion of no confidence against the president.

The question and answer session started at 2pm.

A list of questions that Ramaphosa is expected to answer was released by National Assembly.

Phala Phala robbery

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula set forward to ask the president to finally answer questions surrounding the robbery at his game farm.

Zungula wants to know whether Ramaphosa has “considered it prudent to take the nation into his confidence on the serious allegations surrounding his Phala Phala farm… Where the elected representatives can engage him on the scandal that has divided the country and caused immeasurable harm to its reputation”.

The ATM leader also wants to know “whether, with the benefit of hindsight, [Ramaphosa] has found that he could have responded differently to the serious allegations surrounding him” regarding the Phala Phala robbery.

Gender-based violence

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is expected to raise the issue of gender-based violence in South Africa.

After Ramaphosa detailed the steps he would take, during his State of the Nation Address, to fight gender-based violence, Steenhuisen said the frequency of this crime has increased.

“What are the relevant details of the steps he will take in addition to the implementation of the specified plan to ensure that (a) women and girls are protected from gender-based violence and (b) perpetrators of gender-based crimes are prosecuted swiftly?” Steenhuisen will ask.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Nonkosi Queenie Mvana will also ask about gender-based violence, after the gang rape of a group of women in Kagiso. She wants to know “how the outcomes of the Presidential Social Sector Summit will propel efforts to forge a social compact that negate social ills and promote shared values in the family unit and broader society?”

Illegal immigrants

Another ANC MP, Mosa Steve Chabane, will ask the president about illegal immigrants in the country, specifically “what engagements he has had with other leaders on the continent, especially in the Southern African Development Community region, to address the challenges of illegal migration?”

SANDF

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe will ask Ramaphosa whether he intends to act on the concerns raised by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) that South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest.

Meshoe wants to know whether Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of soldiers to help police contain further unrest.

Load shedding

ANC MP Mikateko Golden Mahlaule will ask about load shedding and whether the country’s electricity grid is set up to receive power from renewable energy sources. He also wants to know how maintenance will continue at Eskom’s power plants without subjecting South Africa to further blackouts.