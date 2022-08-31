Getrude Makhafola
31 Aug 2022
Parliament

‘We are not zama zamas’ – Artisanal miners demand proper regulation, decriminalisation

Small-scale miners and communities are being held hostage by government ineptitude and large mining companies, says Naam.

Photo: Supplied
The National Association of Artisanal Miners (Naam) on Tuesday called on members of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources to urge government to speed up legislation and decriminalise small-scale mining across the country. The committee heard from Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) and Women Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Wamua) on issues in the mining sector, including illegal mining. Artisanal or small-scale mining is still illegal in the country. Also Read: License illegal mining operations to create much needed jobs – report The abundance of unregulated and abandoned mines, meanwhile, have given rise to ruthless criminal syndicates mining...

