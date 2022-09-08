‘Are you that desperate Nosiviwe?’ – Shivambu kicked out as MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala questions

Molefe Seeletsa

President Cyril Ramaphosa may only return to Parliament later this month to answer the outstanding supplementary questions on the Phala Phala farm robbery.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had written to Ramaphosa to find out whether the president was available for an additional Q&A session.

Last week’s session was adjourned by the Speaker following a number of disruptions, which saw some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs being removed from Parliament.

Motion

While some MPs wanted Ramaphosa to return to Parliament earlier, Mapisa-Nqakula said the president informed her that he would only be able to deal with the remaining questions in his next question session.

“The president has since written back and has indicated that the earliest opportunity he can attend to the outstanding is the 29th of September, which anyway was the day that was allocated for questions to the president,” she said during Programme Committee meeting on Thursday.

The Speaker also said a motion would have to be tabled in the National Assembly.

“Now according to this, a motion will be processed in the House to this arrangement at the earliest opportunity,” she added.

Expanding on the matter further, National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso said: “The motion will be in the name of the chief whip of the majority party, but also the motion will deal with the time issues as members would recall the rules say three hours. The president was supposed to answer six questions and now he will answer seven questions.”

‘Completely unacceptable’

EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, however, was unhappy about this and suggested that Ramaphosa be summoned to Parliament.

“It’s completely unacceptable that we are now being dictated to by a president who is supposed to account to Parliament. Where is the autonomy of this House when a president can do just what he wishes?” he said.

“Why are we running around in circles when we have to be given clear answers now. I think we are being [subjected] to nonsense and we must not accept this rubbish that has been reported here… he must come and account as a matter of urgency. I propose that we must schedule a date closer so that he must and respond to that specific question,” Shivambu continued to say.

Shivambu was backed by EFF MP, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, while the ANC supported the date of the 29th.

“How do you say the president must leave everything and come having had other prior commitments,” ANC MP, Regina Lesoma, said.

In addition, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina dismissed the suggestion that the ruling party was attempting to shield the president.

Shivambu booted from meeting

The Speaker requested that Shivambu be removed from the virtual platform for disrupting the meeting.

“I have given you an opportunity to express your views three or four times on the matter. I am not going to allow another discussion on the same matter over and over again,” Mapisa-Nqakula said, before the EFF deputy referred to the Speaker by her name.

“Are you that desperate Nosiviwe?” Shivambu said.

According to the Rule 78(3)(b) of the National Assembly, “no name to impugn the dignity or undermine the authority or legitimacy of any presiding officer may be used”.

ANC MP, Hope Papo, requested the Speaker make a ruling against the EFF deputy to which she said: “At the next meeting we will rule on the matter particularly because Mr Shivambu is not on the platform right now.”

Section 89

With Mapisa-Nqakula having already confirmed that the parliamentary panel set up to investigate Phala Phala farm would be given 30 days to complete its work, the Speaker has also received 17 names of candidates who may serve on the panel.

The independent panel – which must consist of three people – will decide whether the president will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office.

“Of the 17 persons nominated, 12 are retired and serving judges and five are Advocates of High Court, Senior Counsels and Law Academics.

“After a careful consideration of the names at her disposal, the Speaker will appoint the panel to begin the probe,” Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo said in a statement on Friday.

The matter comes after the Speaker accepted a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a Section 89 inquiry to be established against Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Parliament are also expected to bring a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.

