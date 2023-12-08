Final stages: ‘Send NHI back to parliament’

With National Health Insurance (NHI) in its final stages, it has received even more rejections from various experts, opposition parties and organisations, who have called for the Bill to be sent back to parliament as it is still “unconstitutional and unworkable” in its current form. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has passed the NHI Bill with support of eight provinces. The legislation awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa, who must decide what will happen next. 'Hard to imagine how governmend would forge ahead with it' Political economy analyst Lesedi Phoshoko said with all external stakeholders who could make the NHI a…

With National Health Insurance (NHI) in its final stages, it has received even more rejections from various experts, opposition parties and organisations, who have called for the Bill to be sent back to parliament as it is still “unconstitutional and unworkable” in its current form.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has passed the NHI Bill with support of eight provinces. The legislation awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa, who must decide what will happen next.

‘Hard to imagine how governmend would forge ahead with it’

Political economy analyst Lesedi Phoshoko said with all external stakeholders who could make the NHI a reality, “it’s hard to imagine how the government would forge ahead with it or how it would ever be successful”.

This after various organisations, including the South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC), a national group of nine medical, dental and allied healthcare practitioners’ associations representing over 25 000 healthcare workers, called on Ramaphosa to refer the NHI Bill back to parliament.

ALSO READ: 25 000 doctors also ask president to send NHI Bill back to parliament

According to SAHPC, while the idea behind the fundamental principle of universal health access was amazing and worth the support, “the Bill has been rushed through the legislative process without substantive engagement with healthcare professionals”.

‘The country needs an appropriately funded, managed, and delivered healthcare system’

Caroline Corbett, a spokesperson for SAHPC, said while the health reform was necessary, “the country needs an appropriately funded, managed, and delivered healthcare system”.

She also said the SAHPC was concerned that key elements the Bill would compromise the quality of healthcare, with limitation of access to healthcare, treatment protocols, governance of the fund, corruption risks, professional mobility, training and retention and medicolegal litigation and risk.

“We are not politicians, but healthcare practitioners whose concern is the wellbeing of our patients,” another SAHPC spokesperson, KC Makhubele, said.

ALSO READ: NHI bill misses opportunity to address fundamental and critical issues – Hospital Association

“As experts, we believe the president has an opportunity and obligation to ensure the NHI improves, rather than limits overall healthcare for citizens.”

Busa and B4SA preparing to submit a formal petition to Ramaphosa

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Business for South Africa (B4SA) also noted they were preparing to submit a formal petition to Ramaphosa, saying the Bill “in its current format, is not only unworkable, unimplementable and unaffordable, but also unconstitutional”.

Martin Kingston, B4SA steering committee chair, said throughout the entire NHI Bill legislative process they had highlighted the deficiencies in the Bill, “and no amendments were made at all, including those suggested by the department of health itself, which is deeply concerning”.

“The consequence of passing this Bill, unamended, is devastating. It will materially delay access to universal health coverage, lead to disinvestment in the healthcare sector, further damage our already fragile economy and create significant risks for the country in terms of the quality, management and governance of healthcare,” Kingston said.

ALSO READ: Members of Parliament’s medical aid have most to lose if they adopt NHI Bill

Business groups have not rejected the Bill in its entirety

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa, insisted the business groups have not rejected the Bill in its entirety and have consistently supported its policy direction towards universal health coverage.

“Our inputs have been intended to remedy the constitutional, funding and practical deficiencies,” Coovadia said.

“We believe the portfolio committee on health and the NCOP have conducted themselves unconstitutionally in pushing through the Bill without due consideration of these concerns.”

Meanwhile, trade union federation Cosatu welcomed the National Assembly’s adoption of the long-awaited Public Procurement Bill, and pledged its support.

“This is a critical progressive Bill that will lay the foundation for a single public procurement system across the entire state, such as departments, municipalities, entities and state-owned enterprises,” said Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks.

ALSO READ: NCOP rubber-stamps NHI Bill: What’s next?