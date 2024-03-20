Parliament

Home » News » South Africa » Parliament

Avatar photo

By Zanele Mbengo

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

20 Mar 2024

05:50 am

Parliamentary absenteeism: MPs MIA as governance takes backseat

Study reveals shocking 44% attendance rate at crucial committee meetings, raising concerns over legislative efficacy.

The National Assembly building of Parliament. Picture: Twitter/@ParliamentofRSA

Less than half of members of parliament (MPs) attend portfolio committee meetings, according to a study by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG). According to the analysis of committee meeting attendance trends, only 44% of its members participated. MPs not doing core business of governance Amanda Gouws from the South African Research Chairs Initiative at Stellenbosch University said the meetings were where legislation and policy were forged and if parties did not attend, they were not doing the core business of governance. Gouws said MPs are not interested in governing, but only in the limelight and enriching themselves. “That’s why we…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Less than half of members of parliament (MPs) attend portfolio committee meetings, according to a study by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG).

According to the analysis of committee meeting attendance trends, only 44% of its members participated.

MPs not doing core business of governance

Amanda Gouws from the South African Research Chairs Initiative at Stellenbosch University said the meetings were where legislation and policy were forged and if parties did not attend, they were not doing the core business of governance.

Gouws said MPs are not interested in governing, but only in the limelight and enriching themselves.

“That’s why we do not see decent legislation coming out of parliament because legislation goes from the portfolio committee for discussion to parliament,” Gouws said.

ALSO READ: Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe

“That’s also why legislation is being taken to the Constitutional Court all the time.

“This is just shoddy work on the part of parliament to not discipline these committee members.”

Most and least attended portfolio committees

The trade and industry and competition leads with 90% of the most-attended portfolio committees, followed by forestry, fisheries and the environment (82%), women, youth and persons with disabilities (80%) and public service and administration (78%).

The least prolific committee recorded was the rules of the National Assembly committee (44%), international assembly (46%), standing committee on auditor-general (54%), cooperative governance and traditional affairs (55%) and tourism (58%).

Programme manager at the Public Service Accountability Monitor Zukiswa Kota said it was important for MPs to attend committee meetings that were related to decision-making about particular service delivery issues, as many of the issues touched people’s daily lives.

ALSO READ: Parliament says it has no money to implement state capture recommendations

Each committee responsible for engaging in a particular portfolio of government needs to understand its role, she said.

“For example, we know in Gauteng there are water outages. Those committee members have the powers to summon a minister to provide explanations.

“When that is not happening, that department will continue with poor performance. If parliamentarians are not meeting to do their work and push for those questions, then ministers are failing in their jobs,” Kota said.

Attendance from 2019 to 2024

The data showed party portfolio committee attendance from 2019 to 2024.

The ANC has attended about 76% of the committee meeting, the DA about 80% and the EFF being the lowest, compared to the two, at 63%.

ALSO READ: Graft allegations: Mbalula defends candidate list

Read more on these topics

meeting Member of Parliament (MP) Parliament Portfolio Committee

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Mpofu argues ANC only went to court after Zuma announced his support for MK party
South Africa Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe
Local Soccer Broos blasts Mokwena for complaining about Sundowns injuries
Courts ANC threatens to go to high court if decision on MK party registration doesn’t go its way
Local News Amabutho generals seek to ban ANC’s Duma from royal events

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe