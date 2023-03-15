Getrude Makhafola
15 Mar 2023
5:20 am
Parliament

R300 billion used to bail out dysfunctional SOEs in past 10 years

Getrude Makhafola

Many state enterprises remain broke and dysfunctional despite being handed billions in public funds over the years.

Photo: iStock
South Africa's dysfunctional SOEs such as Eskom and SAA and have cost billions in public funds. Photo: iStock
Government has forked out R331 billion between 2013 and 2023 to bail out the country's troubled state-owned enterprises, National Treasury said on Tuesday. Power utility Eskom received the biggest share of the cash injection over the 10-year period. Treasury officials on Tuesday presented to MPs an update on the bailouts and government guarantees for the entities in the same period. Regress Head of assets and liabilities division Duncan Peters said many of the problems identified more than a decade ago still persist at most SOEs, indicating that there has not been much improvement despite new managers over time and strategic...

