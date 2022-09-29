WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in Parliament for another Q&A session on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will answer questions from MPs on key interventions of government, including the attention given to the supply of electricity, government’s response to the final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, among other things.

The president’s last oral question session in August saw chaos breaking out in National Assembly, with the Parliamentary Security Services (PSS) being called in to escort some “unparliamentary” MPs) out of the House.

He had enraged MPs for refusing to answer a string of questions about the alleged millions stolen in February 2020 from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

While the Presidency argued that Ramaphosa “did, in fact, answer the questions“, the opposition in Parliament were unhappy over the president’s refusal to “take the nation into his confidence”.

