Pay day: grants to be paid out this week

Social grant payments for October 2025 will begin tomorrow, with beneficiaries urged to take note of the scheduled dates, says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the older persons’ pension grant, disability grant, war veterans grant, care dependency grant, foster child grant, child support grant, child support grant top-up and grant-in-aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Thursday, 2 October 2025

Disability Grant – Friday, 3 October 2025

Children’s Grants – Monday, 6 October 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 320;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 340;

War Veterans Grant – R2 340;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 320;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa advises public: All services are free

Sassa has urged beneficiaries and the public not to pay anyone for services related to social grants, warning that any demand for compensation is fraudulent.

The agency raised concerns over individuals and entities posing as officials and demanding payment from beneficiaries.

“Any individual or entity offering to assist with social grant applications for a fee is engaging in deceptive and fraudulent behaviour that should be reported to the law enforcement agencies immediately,” Sassa said.

Warning against fraudsters

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was aware of scams targeting vulnerable beneficiaries.

“We have been made aware of these unfortunate occurrences that are designed to swindle our vulnerable beneficiaries of their grant money in the name of Sassa.

“We want to emphasise that all our services are free of charge and not even our staff members are permitted to demand money from our clients for providing a service because they are paid already,” Letsatsi said.

He warned communities not to entertain anyone approaching them in the streets or at their homes claiming to be from Sassa and requesting payment.

Public urged to report suspicious activity

Letsatsi called on South Africans to report fraudulent activities immediately, including cases where an official might solicit compensation.

“We are committed to rooting out fraudulent practices in the social grants system and to put an end to these activities and ensure the integrity of our services. We urge communities to report any illegal operations occurring at our offices to safeguard the system for the benefit of all South Africans,” he said.

According to Sassa, public vigilance is crucial to maintaining the credibility of the grants system.

“It is our desire to ensure that social grants reach those who need it most and we will do everything in our power to root out all the bad elements in our system,” Letsatsi said.

Suspicious activities can be reported to the Sassa toll-free line on 0800 60 10 11 or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

