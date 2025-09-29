Pay your debt as soon as possible, says Sars

With September marking the halfway point of the financial year, Sars thanked those who have already met their tax obligations.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has urged taxpayers to settle any outstanding amounts as soon as possible to avoid penalties, interest, and unnecessary delays.

Early payments encouraged

In a statement, Sars said it “encourages all taxpayers who are due to make payments to do so by the earliest available date to avoid unnecessary delays, penalties and interests for late payment.”

The agency stressed that early compliance helps reduce the risk of enforcement action and supports the smooth functioning of the tax system.

With September marking the halfway point of the financial year, Sars thanked those who have already met their tax obligations.

“Sars wishes to thank all taxpayers who diligently contribute to the fiscus through their tax payments,” it said.

Secure payment platforms

Taxpayers can make payments via eFiling, electronic funds transfer (EFT) or at a bank.

Sars assured the public that “these payment platforms are robust, secure and safe.

“They conform to internationally recognised standards, and they are user-friendly – enabling taxpayers to transact with Sars and comply with their legal obligations.”

Joint warning with Tax Ombud

Sars, together with the Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO), has also expressed concern about cybercriminals hijacking eFiling profiles.

This comes after a recent Sowetan article reported on rising incidents of profile compromises.

Sars and the OTO said the article contained “a number of factual inaccuracies” and clarified that the OTO’s draft report on the matter will only be released on 1 October 2025.

“The OTO takes the hijacking of taxpayer eFiling profiles very seriously. As an independent institution, the OTO ensures objective oversight and the fair treatment of taxpayers,” the Ombud said.

Sars Commissioner added: “We respect that the final report by the OTO will be made public soon, and Sars remain committed to continue its engagement with the public on its substance.”

Both institutions said they “reiterate their unwavering commitment to enabling taxpayers to comply with their obligations safely and confidently.”

Sars confirmed it continues to strengthen its security systems and urged taxpayers to “exercise vigilance by safeguarding their login details and promptly reporting suspicious activity”.

