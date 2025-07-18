Police trainee applications reach nearly 1 million, less than 1% will get the job

Female candidates dominated the police application process.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has received over 900 000 applications for its Basic Police Development Learning Programme, but only 0,611% will get the job.

The submission window will close on Friday at midnight. Applicants will no longer be able to submit their applications after this deadline.

“As of Thursday, 17 July 2025, the Saps has received more than 927 000 applications thus far,” confirmed police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Women lead police trainee application numbers

Female candidates have dominated the application process.

Mathe revealed that 527 673 young women have submitted their applications so far.

Male applicants total 400 204 applications. This gender split shows that women comprise more than half of all prospective trainees.

The police service is seeking applicants “from all races and genders, i.e. from young, energetic, intelligent, physically and mentally fit individuals, dedicated to serving their country by pursuing a career in policing,” according to the official recruitment notice.

The position, formally titled Police Trainee with reference number TRAINEE2025/2026, falls under the Saps Act, 1995 (Act No 68 of 1995).

This recruitment drive represents a significant opportunity for individuals looking to begin their careers in law enforcement while contributing to public safety and security across South Africa.

The recruitment offers a structured compensation package that evolves with training phases.

During the institution phase, which involves “basic training in the academies,” successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of R4 500.

Upon completion of academy training and progression to the probation phase, officers will earn a salary notch of R238 629 per annum.

Saps emphasised that “appointees will receive the applicable service benefits from probation phase,” indicating additional benefits beyond the base salary once training is completed.

Educational requirements and specialised placement

The recruitment sets specific educational standards for applicants.

Saps stated that candidates in possession of a three-year National Diploma or Degree recorded on the National Learner Record Database (NLRD) on at least:

A NQF 6 or higher level in Law

Policing

Criminology

Law Enforcement

Forensic Investigation

IT, would be considered first.

According to Saps, those meeting these qualifications will be considered for placement in the following units:

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)

Detective and Forensic Service

Crime Intelligence (CI)

Interested candidates must submit applications through the official Saps website using the designated careers portal.

The service warned that “applicants should take note that they are limited to one application, the system is restricted and will only accept one application.”

Gauteng tops provincial applications

“The Gauteng province has brought in the most applications with more than 240 000, followed by KZN with more than 179 000,” Mathe stated.

Limpopo came in third with more than 102 000 prospective candidates. The Eastern Cape contributed over 93 000 applications. Mpumalanga followed with more than 89 000.

The Western Cape sat in sixth position with over 76 000 applications.

Meanwhile, the Free State recorded more than 64 000 submissions.

“The North West province is the second last province with more than 57 000, with Northern Cape bringing in the least applications as compared to other provinces with more than 22 000,” Mathe noted.

“261 255 applicants are thus far in possession of a valid South African driver’s license,” Mathe said.

Police applications selection process challenges

Saps faces the challenge of accommodating only a tiny fraction of trainees in the available programme spaces.

“It should be noted that not everyone will make it to the selection process due to limited space availability on the training Programme, with only 5 500 spaces available,” Mathe explained.

Successful candidates will undergo comprehensive evaluations before acceptance.

“Those who are successful will be called to go through various assessments, including a psychometric and integrity assessment, physical assessment, medical assessment and an interview,” she explained.

“The Saps wishes all applicants the best in this process,” Mathe noted.

The police service has acknowledged the competitive nature of the selection process as the recruitment phase draws to a close.

