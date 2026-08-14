22 000 jobs created or 85 000 loss? Tshwane numbers battle

City mayor Nasiphi Moya says Tshwane added 22000 jobs in the second quarter as Stats SA shows the official unemployment rate rose 33.6% nationally.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink has clapped back at City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya after she claimed to have created 22 000 jobs in the capital – the opposition begs to differ.

This follows the release of the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics SA (Stats SA) showing the official unemployment rate rose to 33.6% in the second quarter – highlighting SA’s continuing struggle to create sufficient jobs.

Moya says Tshwane added 22000 jobs second quarter

Stats SA’s figures show employment declined slightly during the quarter, and the number of unemployed people increased, pushing the jobless rate higher.

Moya responded to the figures, saying Tshwane has added 22 000 jobs, while unemployment declined.

Moya said the study showed an encouraging improvement in Tshwane’s labour market, with about 22 000 more people employed in the capital in the second quarter of the year.

“Between quarter 1 and quarter 2, the number of employed people in Tshwane increased from approximately 1.229 million to 1.251 million.

“At the same time, Tshwane’s official unemployment rate declined by 2.6 percentage points, from 36.8% to 34.2%. “This was the largest improvement in the official unemployment rate among Gauteng’s three metropolitans during the quarter,” said Moya.

Only Gauteng metro to show employment growth – mayor

Tshwane was the only Gauteng metro to show employment growth, she added.

“While Tshwane added approximately 22 000 jobs, Johannesburg lost approximately 28 000 jobs and Ekurhuleni 3 000.

“Tshwane now has the lowest official unemployment rate of Gauteng’s three metros, at 34.2%, compared with 34.6% in Ekurhuleni and 35.9% in Joburg.”

However, Brink said in the year from April 2025 to April 2026, Tshwane lost 85 000 jobs – a drop in the number of the employed of more than 6%.

“In the same period, Cape Town added 57 000 jobs – a more than 3% increase in employed persons.

Brink claps back saying city lost 85000 jobs

“Tshwane job losses under the ANC-led coalition and their ActionSA mayor track increased power outages, water losses, and rocketing property rates and service charges.

“Moya and her administration have been as bad for the economy of the capital city as she has been for service delivery and good governance,” said Brink.

ActionSA wants to point to quarterly statistics to claim success in this “terrible situation” in a bid to hide what has happened over a longer period, he said.

“They are, in fact, showing us an upward blip on a downward trend.”