Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
29 Jul 2021
3:50 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

ANC’s step-aside rule could backfire, warn analysts

Brian Sokutu

The list of those who have become casualties of the ANC step-aside rule have held senior party and government positions.

(From Left) Ace Magashule, Former ANC President Jacob Zuma, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile toast in celebration following the delivery of the party's Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Cosatu, expects the events to unite the movement and erase factions and divisions that have rocked the province. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
If applied unequally and unfairly, the ANC constitutional step-aside rule affecting party members facing criminal charges could backfire, political analysts warned yesterday. The ANC resolution, which has affected several ANC leaders – from suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule to disgraced for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede – was first adopted by the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec in 2107. It was later fine-tuned by the party’s national executive committee for full implementation – dictating that ANC members facing charges should voluntarily step aside from their positions. Commenting on the clearing by the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of former presidential spokesperson Khusela...

