Maimane joins DA in opposing IEC’s application to postpone elections

Siyanda Ndlovu

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will join the DA, along with others, in opposing the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application in court to have the upcoming Local Government Elections postponed.

On Wednesday The DA applied to be joined to the IEC’s application to the Constitutional Court, in which it seeks a postponement of the October 2021 election to early 2022.

The leader of One South Africa (OSA) Maimane, announced on Thursday that he’ll be joining in opposing the application by the Independent Electoral Commission IEC.

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club on electoral reforms, Maimane said the mandate of the ANC and other political parties expires in October, saying the country needed to adequately prepare for the reality of elections during Covid-19.

He said it was inevitable that elections will be held under the Covid-19 conditions.

“This is sacrosanct to our democracy,” said Maimane who shared the same sentiments with Zille.

“It’s vital that you don’t allow your Constitution to simply be amended by those who apply to the ConCourt. More than anything imagine if you had told the people of America please stick it up with President Trump, because we’ve got Covid. Imagine if you went to Malawi and said please let’s hold on for a while until there is no Covid. Imagine Zambia today go to the polls and you say to President Lungu, listen don’t worry just wait until the end of Covid,” lamented Maimane.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear the IEC’s application on 20 August.

The commission filed an urgent application last week to have the elections deferred to February next year.

Thursday was the last day for opposing affidavits to be filed.

Another political party that has since come foward in opposition of the commission’s application is the African Transformation Movement.

Friday will be the last day for the commission to file a replying affidavit. The application will be heard virtually.