Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
4 minute read
5 Oct 2021
4:15 am
Politics

Ballot blunder ‘just a draft’, says IEC

The IEC said it had not yet printed the final ballot papers and were using this time to fix any errors from the ballot sign-off.

With less than a month to go for local government elections political parties have threatened to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following the exclusion of some names of parties from the ballot. However, the IEC said it had not yet printed the final ballot papers and were using this time to fix any errors from the ballot sign-off. According to the IEC’s Kate Bapela, political parties have always had direct access to the IEC and they had not printed out the final ballot papers yet, as candidate nominations only closed last week. But Lerato...

