Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
4 minute read
7 Oct 2021
5:15 am
Politics

Parties ‘deceive’ voters in run-up to elections

The reality of 'service delivery before elections' is things are done haphazardly and in a hurry.

ANC supporters in Mamelodi celebrate ahead of the arrival of Deputy President David Mabuza during the ANC local government elections programme, 30 September 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
With less than a month to go for local government elections, it is once again “service delivery time” and parties are campaigning on the promise of basic services by giving communities the bare minimum, which often leaves citizens unhappy. According to political analyst Ralph Mathekga, the reality of “service delivery before elections” is things are done haphazardly and in a hurry, but the system has been experiencing lapses throughout, which has led to several tender traps. “Throughout elections it is always the case that we see them ramping up just to gain a competitive edge over the opposition parties because...

