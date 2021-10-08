City of Tshwane to get new manager

With the City of Tshwane entangled in a series of challenges – such as back-and-forth court battles, low revenue collection which led to severe budget cuts and now a water issue – the elections may bring some certainty since a permanent city manager would finally be appointed. The position has been run by those acting in the role after the resignation of former city manager Moeketsi Mosola in July 2019. Exactly a year later, acting city manager Mavela Dlamini also resigned and was succeeded by Mmaseabata Mutlaneng. Mutlaneng was appointed by administrators who had run the city at the time...

With the City of Tshwane entangled in a series of challenges – such as back-and-forth court battles, low revenue collection which led to severe budget cuts and now a water issue – the elections may bring some certainty since a permanent city manager would finally be appointed.

The position has been run by those acting in the role after the resignation of former city manager Moeketsi Mosola in July 2019.

Exactly a year later, acting city manager Mavela Dlamini also resigned and was succeeded by Mmaseabata Mutlaneng.

Mutlaneng was appointed by administrators who had run the city at the time when council was dissolved by the Gauteng government.

However, despite the administrators vacating office in October following a high court judgment that their presence was unlawful, the city manager remained.

This was because her contract stated she would act in the role until a permanent city manager was appointed.

Despite a recent Constitutional Court judgment which confirmed the high court ruling, the nature of Mutlaneng’s contract still stands, said Tshwane chief of staff Jordan Griffiths.

This was because council should ideally appoint a city manager for a period of five years, but on election years, this appointment would only be for a year and is terminated post elections, Griffiths explained.

“It means you will create a bit of instability because no sooner has an election concluded, then you have to begin the process of recruiting a city manager again.

“What will happen now is that once council is concluded and an executive mayor is chosen, the advert for the appointment of a city manager will be publicised, interviews will then be conducted and recommended candidates will be presented to council and ideally on a five-year contract,” he said.

But while residents wait for the city to get its house in order, the department of water and sanitation would be visiting the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant today to assess its state.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu met the city’s mayor, Randall Williams, on Wednesday on the water issues.

It was concluded Tshwane would attend to the finalisation of a dedicated pipeline to resolve the imminent water supply challenge in Laudium and upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

“While it is within the mayor’s right to politically associate and within that context, express whatever view… [it was] agreed to in the meeting… all the metros would work together to address the current water supply challenges in the province.

“The City of Tshwane would work together with Rand Water, to ensure continued supply of water to residents in Tshwane,” said Mchunu.

The city has faced several downgrades by rating agency Moody’s in the past year and low revenue collection in July forced Mutlaneng to implement budget cuts of up to 50% on operations, projects and overtime payments to obtain a R1 billion saving.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za