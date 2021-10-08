Rorisang Kgosana
8 Oct 2021
Politics

City of Tshwane to get new manager

Rorisang Kgosana

The position has been run by those acting in the role after the resignation of former city manager Moeketsi Mosola in July 2019.

Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams outlines the manifesto of the DA during their Tshwane manifesto launch at the Union Building in Pretoria, 7 October 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
With the City of Tshwane entangled in a series of challenges – such as back-and-forth court battles, low revenue collection which led to severe budget cuts and now a water issue – the elections may bring some certainty since a permanent city manager would finally be appointed. The position has been run by those acting in the role after the resignation of former city manager Moeketsi Mosola in July 2019. Exactly a year later, acting city manager Mavela Dlamini also resigned and was succeeded by Mmaseabata Mutlaneng. Mutlaneng was appointed by administrators who had run the city at the time...

