Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
15 Oct 2021
5:15 am
Politics

The ANC has the script, but the DA has the plan – political analyst

Eric Naki

Party's pro-poor policy beats ANC’s but is distrusted.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Michel Bega
Top political expert is praising the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) pro-poor policy, saying it could benefit the poor morethan the ANC’s policy, but the DA does not understand the political nuances that could make it attractive to the poor. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said as much as the ANC was historically associated with the poor as one ofits motive forces for change, the governing party merely “sweet-talked and did not deliver to the poor”. “The ANC has the script but the DA has the plan,” Mathekga said. “The ANC is able to sweet-talk the poor because it is sensitive to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

We have a role to play in government, too
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

POLITICS

IFP to prioritise South Africans for job and trade opportunities
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Voters take ANC to task
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

POLITICS

Violence in Mpumalanga is an echo of past 40 years
22 hours ago
22 hours ago