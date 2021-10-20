PA to continue onslaught against DA

Eric Naki
In the May by-election, the PA gave the DA a run for its money when it wrested wards 17 and 18 in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille's sister Cynthia Jeffreys with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Supplied
Businessman Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA), which frustrated the Democratic Alliance’s political monopoly in some coloured communities in Gauteng at the recent by-elections, is set to continue the onslaught against the DA in Cape Town. In the May by-election, the PA gave the DA a run for its money when it wrested wards 17 and 18 in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. It is on a mission to control the mainly coloured areas countrywide. The party deployed its Gqeberha-based national chair, Marlon Daniels, to lead its campaign in the DA-dominated Cape Town. It is targeting the coloured and black townships in the...

