Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
20 Oct 2021
5:45 am
Politics

ANC and DA likely to shed some votes to Mashaba – analyst

Hein Kaiser

'The Patriotic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus will probably each gain marginally, with the EFF making the greatest gains.'

ANC headquarters Luthuli house
The ghosts of nondelivery past may return to haunt the ANC in this year’s Halloween elections and if it loses substantial support, the politics of coalitions could be trigged, with small parties controlling the balance of power. Voter apathy and indecision may swing votes to smaller parties. This forecast comes as online sentiment and trend statistics point to a watershed election with wake-up calls for two of the three major players in the metro race, the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA keeps making inroads. Digital analyst Carmen Murray said: “It’s a topsy-turvy mess of opinion...

