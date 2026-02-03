28-year-old JDA CEO facing money laundering charges has to answer to ANCYL

Themba Mathibe has been described as an "investement" of the ANCYL.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji says the controversial CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) should explain himself to the party following his arrest last week.

Themba Mathibe (28) was arrested for keeping more than R1 million in his Sandton home. He was released on R50 000 bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He is facing money laundering charges.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malatji confirmed that Mathibe remains a member of the ANCYL but will have to answer to the organisation’s leaders.

“So far, whatever we have are rumours. We do not have a report sitting before us on what really happened. But it would be unfortunate that a young, talented person like that, whom the youth league has invested in fully and is a clear product of the investment of the youth league, is accused of such allegations.”

Malatji described Mathibe’s arrest as a setback for the youth league.

“We want a proper explanation so that we find out what really happened, and we will be able to respond to the media as the youth league on this matter, but we believe the matter will be well explained when the member comes forward.

“So far, we only read from the media that there is such an arrest; we do not know the arrest for what,” said Malatji.

Can Mathibe be expelled?

The ANCYL’s constitution explains that a member may be expelled if found guilty following a party disciplinary process.

A disciplinary, according to the party, would be initiated if a member is convicted in a court of law “and sentenced to a term of imprisonment without the option of a fine, for any serious non-political offence”.

How is Mathibe getting the CEO jobs?

The DA in Johannesburg has demanded an explanation on how Mathibe was appointed as the head of JDA and the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco).

They want to know whether there were other qualified candidates with experience, since Mathibe was appointed COO at Joshco when he was around 25 years old.

He currently earns an average monthly salary of around R300 000 and continues to receive remuneration from Joshco as acting COO.

His arrest follows a police raid at Joshco’s offices last Monday. The Citizen also understands that another senior official from the same company had been arrested. The following day, Mathibe’s house was also searched, and a huge stash of money found.

It has been reported that the raid at Joshco involved tender irregularities and questionable contracts.

The empowerment of the ANCYL

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, blamed the ANC’s cadre deployment on the controversial appointments of ANCYL NEC members to senior positions in municipal entities and other government agencies.

“The DA is deeply troubled by the recent police raid at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) offices and the arrest of Mr Themba Mathibe.

“This is not an isolated incident. It comes against a backdrop of serious governance concerns the DA has been raising for years, warnings about dubious appointments, lack of transparency, and a culture of cadre deployment that prioritises political loyalty over competence and accountability,” she said.

Joshco’s missing wall

The DA is not the only party that has expressed concerns about alleged corruption and maladministration at Joshco.

The PA’s Anthea Leitch, who was MMC of Human Settlements in Johannesburg at the time, has also previously demanded a forensic investigation into a “missing boundary wall” at the Moffat View Retirement Village.

Joshco was responsible for this project during Mathibe’s tenure as COO.

“This brings me to the primary purpose of this letter, which is to request that Joshco consider instituting a full, independent investigation of the work done by Joshco on behalf of the Department of Human Settlements (DHS), with a particular focus on all invoices that are currently disputed by DHS.

“I am aware that last year, [accounting auditing firm] MNS investigated the work of Joshco contractors, but that investigation missed the fact that the wall was never built despite being paid for.

“A more thorough forensic investigation is therefore justified, including transactions that took place after MNS concluded its work.

“If such a brazen act of corruption could have occurred at Moffat View, what else has been going on?” said Leitch.

Mathibe is reportedly back at work and awaits his next court appearance.

