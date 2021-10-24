Politics

Kaunda Selisho
24 Oct 2021
6:19 pm

ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula tells people to vote EFF

Kaunda Selisho

Members of the EFF poked fun at ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula after he appeared to tell his followers to vote for the opposition.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula File image: Instagram

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula appears to have used the wrong hashtag while on the campaign trail and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and their supporters won’t let him live it down.

On Sunday, Mbalula tweeted “The President is now in ward 26 addressing the community in Turfloop. ANC in Polokwane #voteEFF #BuildingBetterCommunities”

Both the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu tweeted screenshots of Mbalula’s tweet and poked fun at him.

Mbalula deleted the tweet after some time and retyped the same tweet, replacing the ‘vote EFF’ hashtag with a ‘vote ANC’ hashtag.

At the time of writing, Mbalula had not addressed the faux-pas, opting instead to continue posting ANC campaign content.

The EFF, on the other hand, was having a field day with the screenshot of his initial tweet.

Check out what some EFF supporters had to say:

One user even remembered that this was not even the first time that Mbalula made this kind of mistake. He used the hashtag again in 2018 ahead of ANC president Cyril Ramaphose hitting the campaign trail.

ALSO READ: Mbalula shades Malema for ’emptying’ EFF manifesto launch attendance

King Dalindyebo decalres support for the EFF

It wasn’t only Mbalula that had the EFF on his mind. King of the abaThembu Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo declared his support for the party at a community meeting that Julius Malema also addressed.

He spoke about how kings are not usually allowed to vote but insisted that he would be doing so come 1 November.

“You know I’m not launching you,” said King Dalindyebo, using a popular slang term for misleading someone.

This after campaigning for the Democratic Alliance some time ago and losing his membership after he was convicted.

‘My political opponents are not my enemies,’ says Mbalula on friendship with Malema

