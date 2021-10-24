ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula tells people to vote EFF

Kaunda Selisho

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula appears to have used the wrong hashtag while on the campaign trail and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and their supporters won’t let him live it down.

On Sunday, Mbalula tweeted “The President is now in ward 26 addressing the community in Turfloop. ANC in Polokwane #voteEFF #BuildingBetterCommunities”

Both the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu tweeted screenshots of Mbalula’s tweet and poked fun at him.

Fighter Mbalula cannot hide his true intentions now. This is no longer a mistake:- it’s a clarion call that all people of South Africa must #VoteEFF! #LandAndJobsManje! Namhlanje! pic.twitter.com/hz3ddyjEN5 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 24, 2021

[BREAKING] The ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula has called on all South Africans to #VoteEFF. pic.twitter.com/S9SiwHOFYf— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 24, 2021

Mbalula deleted the tweet after some time and retyped the same tweet, replacing the ‘vote EFF’ hashtag with a ‘vote ANC’ hashtag.

At the time of writing, Mbalula had not addressed the faux-pas, opting instead to continue posting ANC campaign content.

The EFF, on the other hand, was having a field day with the screenshot of his initial tweet.

Check out what some EFF supporters had to say:

One user even remembered that this was not even the first time that Mbalula made this kind of mistake. He used the hashtag again in 2018 ahead of ANC president Cyril Ramaphose hitting the campaign trail.

CIC Julius malema on his 40th birthday said "standing next to me here is a potential EFF member " referring to @MbalulaFikile we are not surprised. #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/MdtaWpDvrB— Ibrahim Mpho Mabapa (@MphoIbrahim) October 24, 2021

King Dalindyebo decalres support for the EFF

It wasn’t only Mbalula that had the EFF on his mind. King of the abaThembu Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo declared his support for the party at a community meeting that Julius Malema also addressed.



He spoke about how kings are not usually allowed to vote but insisted that he would be doing so come 1 November.

[HAPPENING NOW ????]: King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo speaking at the community meeting to be addressed by CIC @Julius_S_Malema.



The king has declared that he will be voting EFF and encouraged abaThembu to #VoteEFF



He also thanked the CIC for the GIFT he has given him. pic.twitter.com/Y3sNYyXBzJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 24, 2021

“You know I’m not launching you,” said King Dalindyebo, using a popular slang term for misleading someone.

This after campaigning for the Democratic Alliance some time ago and losing his membership after he was convicted.

