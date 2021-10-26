Malema slams ‘Mr Anti-corruption’ Ramaphosa for shielding Mabuyane

Citizen Reporter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned why Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has not stepped aside over corruption allegations.

Step aside

Malema accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of protecting ANC officials who are part of his faction despite them facing corruption allegations.

Mabuyane and the Eastern Cape public works MEC Babalo Madikizela have been implicated in corruption following a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The report flagged the pair for illegally benefiting from R1.1 million intended for Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s 2018 memorial service.

Mabuyane is the ANC Eastern Cape’s provincial chair and Madikizela is the provincial treasurer.

In March this year, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) decided that all members facing serious criminal charges have 30 days to step aside or face disciplinary action.

This after the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolution.

Ramaphosa previously said the ANC would not protect any leader accused of corruption or any serious crime.

‘Mr Anti-corruption’

While on an election campaign train in the Eastern Cape on Monday ahead of the local government elections on 1 November, Malema said Mabuyane had to step aside.

“The [ANC] gives you t-shirts to forget all your problems. To forget that you don’t have a roof. To forget that Oscar Mabuyane is still the premier even after they admitted they have eaten the money.

“He doesn’t say I didn’t take it, he says it was a loan. Loan for what? Because you and I when we need a loan we go to [loan sharks] or the bank, but he is banking with his comrades. It’s a stupid explanation. [For] that alone he must step down because he takes us for fools.

“And Ramaphosa said when a person is accused of serious allegations, they will step down. Only those who don’t support Ramaphosa are told to step down.

“When you support Ramaphosa, you have a licence to steal the money of the people. That is what Ramaphosa’s regime and administration represent,” he said.

The EFF leader continued: “But we were told that Ramaphosa is Mr Anti-corruption. More money is going under him now… not even the Guptas stole what these people are stealing as we speak today.”

Meanwhile, Mabuyane has since defended himself, saying no ANC official was forced to step aside while they had launched a judicial review.

“Malema is simply being mischievous. What does he know about step aside? We are left with five days [before elections], he should focus on getting votes,” the premier told News24.

Court action

Mabuyane recently approached the Bhisho High Court with a review application in a bid to have Mkhwebane’s report set aside, as well as to halt the Hawks’ investigation into him.

The matter was heard in the court on Tuesday, with the premier being granted relief to interdict the remedial action recommended by the public protector.

The application was not opposed by Mkhwebane.

In her report, Mkhwebane had recommended that the Hawks investigate the allegations against Mabuyane further.

