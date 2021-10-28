Hawks probing dodgy Tshwane fuel tender linked to Malema, EFF – report

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks are reportedly investigating claims of fraud and corruption involving a dodgy City of Tshwane fuel tender worth around half a billion rand that is allegedly linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema.

Investigative journalism news outlet amaBhungane reported on Thursday that three companies were awarded the tender in 2019, and one of them allegedly paid R15 million to companies that are connected to Malema, the EFF and the party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

The timing of the suspect payments reportedly overlapped with key moments in the tender process, and the contract was set aside by the Pretoria High Court in June last year after the court cited the “irrational” and “unfair” manner in which it was evaluated.

According to amaBhungane, the Hawks have written a letter to Tshwane’s city manager requesting information on the tender awarded to Balimi Barui Trading (BBT), MDZ Holdings and Rheinland Investment CC.

The owner of BBT, Hendrick Kganyago, allegedly paid the R15 million to the EFF, Malema and Dlamini, according to previous reports by amaBhungane.

The payments were apparently split between two separate companies that were allegedly branded as fronts for Malema – who rejects the claims – and another company connected to Dlamini, who was an EFF MP at the time.

Malema, Dlamini and the EFF reportedly refused to respond to questions asked by amaBhungane over the allegations.

The Hawks confirmed that they were investigating the fraud and corruption claims, but declined to divulge more information on whether their probe would go after the alleged money flows to EFF-linked companies.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

