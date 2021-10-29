‘I can smell victory,’ says Ramaphosa

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he can smell victory for the African National Congress (ANC) at the polls on Monday.

Addressing the ANC rally in Thokoza Park in Soweto on Friday evening, Ramaphosa said he could smell rain, but also the victory of the ruling party at the polls.

“I can smell rain, but I can also smell victory. I can touch victory, I can see victory coming,” said Ramaphosa.

He promised that the ruling party would do better, be better and work to build better communities.

“We have acknowledged our mistakes, and we have also explained how we will correct our shortcomings and how, working with all South Africans, we will do better. We know that change is difficult; that fixing mistakes is much harder and more demanding than making them.

“We are asking you, the people of South Africa, to give us a mandate to rebuild and renew the country’s cities, towns, villages and rural areas.

“We ask you to join us in building cities and towns with safe and reliable public transport, where the streets are clean and properly maintained, where there are sports facilities for children and facilities for the elderly and infirm. We ask you to join us in building thriving communities that are close to economic opportunities, where local traders can operate freely, where people can start their own businesses, where schools are well run and clinics are well-staffed and properly equipped.”

He said that though members of the ruling party have been implicated in corruption, the new councillors would serve communities with dignity.

This was achieved through allowing communities to choose their own leaders, he said.

“This is a renewing ANC. It is cleansing itself. We are on a forward march to serve our people with distinction, with humility and we ask our people to join us in building better communities. Local government officials must be able to do their work without undue political interference.”



“ANC Candidates have signed pledges to commit themselves that they are going to work for communities, and not themselves. While the efforts to renew both the ANC and society may be difficult, while sometimes we may experience dark days, there is no going back on this path we have chosen.”

