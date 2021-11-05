Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
5 Nov 2021
6:00 am
Politics

Parties cry foul after IEC’s ballot box blunder

Alex Japho Matlala

A training officer, was allegedly fired on the spot for opening a ballot box at the request of a voter.

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021 ahead of the official voting day on the 1 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
More than 20 000 Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials were trained to oversee the municipal elections in Limpopo on Monday, but political parties have since cast doubt on whether the training was sufficient. This was after a training officer, who allegedly had years of experience in elections, was fired on the spot for opening a ballot box at the request of a voter. The incident took place in full view of bemused IEC officials, party agents and voters. Since the incident, opposition parties in Limpopo have cried foul, claiming it would be improper to declare the Monday elections...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Low turnout a vote of no confidence
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Despite setbacks, ANC wins majority in 161 municipalities countrywide
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Local election results show ANC can be ousted in the next polls, says Steenhuisen
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

EFF willing to enter coalitions with all parties, but with conditions, says Malema
16 hours ago
16 hours ago