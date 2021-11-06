Meet new mayor Chris Pappas, the DA’s ‘white Zulu’

He’s been called the Johnny Clegg of politics because of his fluency in isiZulu, but when you chat to mayor-elect Chris Pappas of Umngeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, it feels as if you’re talking to a friend. Pappas is disarming, but sharp as a razor. He’s young and energetic and celebrated his 30th birthday in August. He will end his first term as mayor, running the heart of the Midlands Meander, and still be well under middle age. If first impressions hold true, Pappas could be a significant political role player in the future. Pappas grew up on a farm in...

Pappas grew up on a farm in Mooi River and isiZulu was the first language he spoke, learning English later. His command of isiZulu has endeared him to local voters but he believes a mutual understanding of culture is far more important than just another tongue.

“I can speak a bit of French, too, but I don’t think I would ever understand their innate culture,” and that is the key to communication. A deeper understanding, expressed in language.

When he speaks about understanding one another, he delivers his opinion with passion. Here is a young man who still holds the courage of his convictions, who does not see race but would rather do something about poverty

and whose love for his community is clear.

Not just in his tone, but every expression points to sincere empathy with others. It may have been a Zoom call, but the camera does not lie.

When Pappas takes over the hot seat, he says that he faces a few challenges on service delivery. His top priorities include ensuring that services like refuse removal and road quality are improved.

“We don’t pay rates and taxes to build stadiums,” he says, and adds that cost-cutting is also high on his agenda.

“Funds will be redirected to projects that local governments are supposed to be doing.”

But current office bearers do not have to expect a jobs bloodbath. Pappas seems to be all about collaboration and working together to find solutions and seek positive outcomes. He is impressive.

After ceaselessly campaigning for 18 years, the DA finally won control of the council, albeit by a tiny margin of 42 votes. But it was a win and testament not only to the current campaign, but thousands of hours of sweat to win over the hearts and minds of a traditional ANC base.

“I was really excited and nervous at the same time,” says Pappas about the run-up to the poll. Interestingly, the Umngeni area comprises only a 30% traditional DA voter base and gaining a 50% majority indicates a move of a traditional ANC vote to the DA.

“But I think election day was the most tense. We had 300 volunteers on the day across 42 voting stations and a headquarters with 150 people.

It was chaos with the IEC’s blunders but it was so exciting at the same time. We knew how close it was going to be and we were never under any impression that it was going to be a clean sweep,” he says.

But, says Pappas, they did as much as they could, the stars aligned “and we just kept going despite setbacks. There were deaths, car accidents and just so many obstacles.”

The DA has made hard work of winning hearts and minds in the area by developing multiple communication channels over time that included newsletters, social media and WhatsApp groups.

There were also sustained outreaches, assistance to the poor and other activities that didn’t just occur at election time. Pappas says that the party worked tirelessly towards constant communication with everyone, leveraging as many touch points as possible.

There was no magic formula, just years of nurturing the community. The looting spree earlier this year also had an impact on people’s mindsets, says Pappas.

“We had to defend ourselves as a community as the ANC-led government did nothing to protect us.”

On being compared to Johnny Clegg, he says “it’s an honour to be matched to one of the greatest South Africans in history”.

But the future, it seems, belongs to Pappas.

