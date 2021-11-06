Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
6 Nov 2021
6:30 am
Politics

Meet new mayor Chris Pappas, the DA’s ‘white Zulu’

Pappas is disarming, but sharp as a razor. He’s young and energetic and celebrated his 30th birthday in August.

He’s been called the Johnny Clegg of politics because of his fluency in isiZulu, but when you chat to mayor-elect Chris Pappas of Umngeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, it feels as if you’re talking to a friend. Pappas is disarming, but sharp as a razor. He’s young and energetic and celebrated his 30th birthday in August. He will end his first term as mayor, running the heart of the Midlands Meander, and still be well under middle age. If first impressions hold true, Pappas could be a significant political role player in the future. Pappas grew up on a farm in...

