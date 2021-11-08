Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
8 Nov 2021
4:58 am
Politics

‘Any kind of deal with ANC will extend its life’- Steenhusien

Hein Kaiser

DA leader John Steenhusien says he will never betray his voters

DA leader John Steenhuisen delivering a briefing at the IEC ROC on 2 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Everybody wants to dance with the Democratic Alliance (DA), but party leader John Steenhuisen has drawn a line in the sand and will not date the ruling party. He said he’s more comfortable being an effective opposition than sleeping with the enemy. Presently parties are speed-dating one another to find a solution to the 66 hung councils. Steenhuisen’s rejection of the ANC as a coalition partner comes after similar strong negative words from ActionSA and the Inkatha Freeedom Party, the other main parties, result-wise. Last week rumours surfaced that the ANC and the DA may end up being bedmates, perhaps...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

Coalition talks: Busy Sunday ahead for ANC, DA and IFP
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

PA with plenty of power as the big parties jostle to come out on top
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Meet new mayor Chris Pappas, the DA's 'white Zulu'
2 days ago
2 days ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Parties elated ANC has been brought below 50% in some municipalities
3 days ago
3 days ago