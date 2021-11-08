Brian Sokutu
‘Becoming an independent candidate makes complete sense’- expert

One of the challenges facing the independents and some civic body representatives serving in council is going to be how to get around to build their own coalitions.

While the good showing of independents in 2021 local government polls was borne by frustrations of being unable to positively impact on party politics, their effectiveness as ward councillors would require cooperation with other parties. This is according to a leading political science scholar Dr Sithembile Mbete. Addressing the Nelson Mandela University webinar in the aftermath of the elections that saw the ANC majority being drastically-reduced due to poor service delivery – which led to voter apathy, Mbete said the approach of independent councillors should be strategic. “The trend going forward is going to be really interesting. People voted for...

