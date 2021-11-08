‘Becoming an independent candidate makes complete sense’- expert

While the good showing of independents in 2021 local government polls was borne by frustrations of being unable to positively impact on party politics, their effectiveness as ward councillors would require cooperation with other parties. This is according to a leading political science scholar Dr Sithembile Mbete. Addressing the Nelson Mandela University webinar in the aftermath of the elections that saw the ANC majority being drastically-reduced due to poor service delivery – which led to voter apathy, Mbete said the approach of independent councillors should be strategic. “The trend going forward is going to be really interesting. People voted for...

While the good showing of independents in 2021 local government polls was borne by frustrations of being unable to positively impact on party politics, their effectiveness as ward councillors would require cooperation with other parties.

This is according to a leading political science scholar Dr Sithembile Mbete.

Addressing the Nelson Mandela University webinar in the aftermath of the elections that saw the ANC majority being drastically-reduced due to poor service delivery – which led to voter apathy, Mbete said the approach of independent councillors should be strategic.

“The trend going forward is going to be really interesting. People voted for them because party politicians turn to do their own thing without consulting with party membership – there being lack of control or influence that ordinary people should have – not just happening in government but within the party,” said Mbete. “Independents in these local elections have made it clear that being beholden to the party is wrong, becoming independents something that makes complete sense.”

Being an independent in the political context, was, however, “still more effective in theory”. Said Mbete: “Even other parts of the world that have direct elections, those systems are still very much party-dominated, because it is very difficult to run elections on your own and to govern once you are in council. “

One of the challenges facing the independents and some civic body representatives serving in council is going to be how to get around to build their own coalitions. “If you are a party of one, a civic association representative or an independent, you need to think strategically about how you built coalitions with the bigger parties or bigger groups in the council – as well as with other small parties that are there with you.”

Mbete said this will help an independent achieve the mandate that they were elected on – to in- fluence work of the council. “You also need to mobilise the community, by not just stopping at the election period,” she said. “What we are going into now is ward councils – the process of electing of ward committees, ward plans and the IDP [integrat- ed development plan] processes.” This, she said, requires a more creative approach to governance than what you would do with a big established party.

“We have the pending amendment of the Electoral Act, to allow for independent candidates to contest in the national and provincial elections. “I don’t think parliament is going to meet the 22 June 2022 deadline – making it highly unlikely that you will have a different electoral system for 2024 national elections.”

Mbete said in the event independents can contest in national and provincial elections, there will still be the same kind of disillusionment with party politics. “The effectiveness of that on improving service delivery is going to depend on the kind of support and coalitions that those people are going to develop, once they are in council.”

On whether the outcome of the elections was a dress-rehearsal of 2024 national polls outlook, Mbete said: “The point made about people who are unhappy with the ANC, punished the ANC at local government elections – whether or not that runway has run out for the ANC, will determine whether this election was a dress rehearsal. “Another biggest consequence of the ANC in these elections is that it has lost the outright governing in most major metros that make up 60% of the expenditure.” – brians@citizen.co.za