8 Nov 2021
Politics

If political parties refuse to get into coalitions, you’re the one who will pay for it

Parties might soon be forced to give up the theatrics, unless they want a repeat of the chaos that ruled Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Political parties' vehement refusals to enter into coalitions are mostly hot air, since failures to compromise and break the stalemates - which are likely to result in several municipalities stalling - are bound to have a severe impact on residents. With 66 hung municipalities following last week’s local government elections, parties including the DA, EFF, ANC, and ActionSA have all said they're not desperate for coalitions, and should parties not meet their values and standards, they will sit in opposition benches. None of the country's bigger parties appear willing to work with the ANC, which - despite getting way below...

