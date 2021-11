Experts believe the under-negotiation coalition between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be problematic. This is because EFF demands undermine the constitution and the party wants to take an unmandated short cut to government. If the ANC agrees to these, it will indicate its desperation for power. Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said the temptation to work with the EFF was high within the ANC and that could result in it making poor coalition decisions. At the same time, he maintained, some ANC national executive committee members could push for the rejection of EFF leader Julius Malema’s...

Experts believe the under-negotiation coalition between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be problematic.

This is because EFF demands undermine the constitution and the party wants to take an unmandated short cut to government. If the ANC agrees to these, it will indicate its desperation for power.

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said the temptation to work with the EFF was high within the ANC and that could result in it making poor coalition decisions.

At the same time, he maintained, some ANC national executive committee members could push for the rejection of EFF leader Julius Malema’s demands and advise the ANC to opt to become an opposition, rather than compromise its principles for the sake of power.

Among the EFF conditions for entering into negotiations with the ANC was an agreement on radical land expropriation without compensation, the establishment of a state bank, the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem and to be offered a municipality to run by itself.

Another analyst, Prof Barry Hanyane from NorthWest University Potchefstroom campus, said the EFF’s attitude of land expropriation without compensation or no deal showed South African politicians did not have the requisite skills to run coalitions.

The EFF as a kingmaker in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay post 2016 was behind the political instability and haphazard passing of budgets at the metros.

The way forward is for all the parties to have a template on coalitions.

“For any coalition to take place there must be compromises made by parties at the behest of the people that these parties must serve.

“Residents in all the 257 municipalities should stand to benefit from such arrangements.

“I think at this moment, egos are speaking instead of rationality, sobriety which, in my view, is needed in order to arrive at a rational generally accepted arrangement and conclusion,” Hanyane said.

Teffo said the EFF demands had nothing to do with local government issues but national competency matters.

The call for the removal of Die Stem from Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika was against constitutional principles, could jeopardise reconciliation and cause unnecessary racial tension.

Its demand to control a municipality it did not win in an election was problematic and would alienate voters.