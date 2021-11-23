WATCH LIVE: Outcome of the ANC’s special NEC meeting revealed

Cheryl Kahla

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Comrade Jessie Duarte will be hosting a special national executive committee (NEC) briefing on Tuesday.

The briefing was initially scheduled for Monday afternoon to discuss the outcome of the NEC held on Sunday.

WATCH: Post-NEC briefing

The ANC on Monday said it welcomed the outcomes of the elections, which “positioned the ANC as the official opposition in the City of Johannesburg council”.

ANC’s mayoral candidates

The ruling party contested the positions of the speaker of council, the executive mayor and chief whip against the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Eunice Mgcina was nominated for the positions of speaker and chief Whip, while Mpho Moerane was nominated for the position of executive mayor.

However, the DA won the seats, with the ANC noting it was only “through the support they received from other parties”.

The ANC said it will be “holding the DA administration accountable and ensure services are adequately delivered to the people of Johannesburg”.

DA claps back

The party’s regional secretary in the Greater Joburg region, Dada Morero, in conclusion, said the party “will go back to the drawing board to ensure that a clear and effective opposition strategy is developed”.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said “responsible, accountable governance that improves lives and restores hope [is] never a game to us”.

“We see this as an opportunity to demonstrate what the DA is capable of in government,” Steenhuisen said.

