Another DA victory: Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed another victory after Randall Williams retained his mayoral position in Tshwane on Tuesday.

No other nominations were submitted by any other party in the city.

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni to the DA, with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA.

DA’s Mpho Phalatse was on Monday elected mayor of Johannesburg, with 144 votes, beating the African National Congress’ Mpho Moerane, who received 121 votes.

This after its councillor Vasco Da Gama was, earlier in the day, elected speaker with 147 votes.

Da Gama beat the ANC’s Eunice Mgcina.

ALSO READ: ‘Big setback’: Ramaphosa laments ANC’s loss of metros to opposition

The DA also claimed victory in the City of Ekurhuleni after its councillor Raymond Dlamini was voted speaker of council.

Dlamini got 116 votes, while the ANC’s Dorah Mlambo received 104. There were two spoiled ballots.

The ANC also lost the Ekurhuleni municipality after the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor.

“The elections have been declared free and fair. The new Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni is Adlerwoman Tania Campbell,” said the City of Ekurhuleni in a statement.

Campbell got 116 votes, while the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina got 105 votes.

NOW READ: We didn’t ask for EFF support and they won’t get any concessions from us, says DA