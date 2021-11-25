ANC going the same path as other African revolutionaries

Rorisang Kgosana

With a dismal performance during the local government elections, it seems the liberation movement the ANC faced what several African revolutionaries faced – corruption, a weak economy and declining support, according to political analysts.

Comparing the ANC to liberation movement’s such as Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF, political analyst Andre Duvenhage said such movements often run into trouble once they govern.

“Like in Zambia and Zimbabwe, there is a combination of factors like a declining state, low economic growth performance and corruption.

“All these problems are prominent within the framework of the ANC,” he said.

For political analyst Levy Ndou, despite numerous scandals, the ANC rule had done a lot to reverse apartheid policies.

“They’ve been able to build a lot of houses for the poor… They are paying for students at tertiary level and provided electricity to millions of citizens…” he said.

“At a general level, there’s no way a citizen can say the ANC has done nothing…”

