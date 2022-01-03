Getrude Makhafola
3 minute read
3 Jan 2022
6:26 pm
Politics

Ramaphosa’s praise for Cape Town a ‘refreshing’ political lesson

Getrude Makhafola

Some saw Ramaphosa's statement as praise for Cape Town's DA-led government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media as the fire in parliament continued to burn in Cape Town on 2 January 2022. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa heaping praise on the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town’s emergency services should serve as a lesson to those in government to learn to work together, said political analyst Daniel Silke. Silke said the fire that erupted in Parliament was a national tragedy and not an opportunity for political bickering. “I think the praise from President Ramaphosa was a realistic reflection under these exceptional circumstances. Independent bodies have recognised Cape Town and the Western Cape province as well run. He was reflecting and was not dictated to by the normal party rhetoric,” Silke said. Ramaphosa...

