Ramaphosa’s praise for Cape Town a ‘refreshing’ political lesson

President Cyril Ramaphosa heaping praise on the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town’s emergency services should serve as a lesson to those in government to learn to work together, said political analyst Daniel Silke.

Silke said the fire that erupted in Parliament was a national tragedy and not an opportunity for political bickering.

“I think the praise from President Ramaphosa was a realistic reflection under these exceptional circumstances. Independent bodies have recognised Cape Town and the Western Cape province as well run. He was reflecting and was not dictated to by the normal party rhetoric,” Silke said.

Ramaphosa descended on the Parliament building after the fire erupted in the Old Assembly wing early on Sunday. Addressing reporters outside while the blaze continued to rage, he thanked the city’s firefighters, Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, and Premier Allan Winde.

He acknowledged the quick response by emergency services who arrived within six minutes of being called out, adding that Parliament would have been reduced to ashes if not for their swift action.

“It does show that there are certain things that do work. We do have one city that works, we do have a province that works…we do have a government that works when the chips are down. This demonstrates precisely that,” said Ramaphosa.

Some saw his statement as praise for the DA government in the city, which doesn’t come often from ANC ranks.

Co-operation

However, Silke said any good work should be praised, regardless of political affiliation.

“It was refreshing to hear praising done where its due, especially in a time of crisis. We are all aware of the dismal state of emergency services in, say, the City of Johannesburg. Government can come together in a time of crisis. I hope this will lead to co-operation and less political rhetoric between the DA and the ANC, but we know this won’t last… We will have the same confrontational politics we’ve heard before.”

Governing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said all Ramaphosa did was advocate for what was already in the Freedom Charter, the party’s founding document.

Embracing democracy

“The president’s statement was an overall embrace of our democracy. He was advocating for the embracing of our own government. Everyone is free to choose who should govern them wherever in South Africa. The Freedom Charter says ‘the people shall govern’.

“All wishes are formulated behind the wishes of the people, not that of a political party. In praising Cape Town emergency services, the president affirmed our democratic order,” said Mabe.

The Hawks are investigating the cause of the devastating fire.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.