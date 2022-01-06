Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL memorial lecture due to Covid regulations

Karabo Mashaba

The Lillian Ngoyi memorial lecture in Lebowakgomo, Polokwane, has been cancelled due to non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

The event, spearheaded by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), was part of the build-up activities hosted by the ANC leading up to their 110th anniversary celebration scheduled to take place on Saturday, 8 January 2022.

ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini and President Cyril Ramaphosa had arrived at the venue earlier in the day. The two were welcomed by a crowd of ANC supporters in their green and yellow regalia.

However, shortly after entering the venue, the programme director Sisi Ntombela announced the cancellation of the event due to the non-compliance of the crowd with Covid-19 regulations.

ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba apologised for the abrupt cancellation of the memorial lecture. “We have been advised that when they look at the current situation we are not compliant. We sincerely apologise for what happened here today.”

This is a developing story.

