Alex Japho Matlala
11 Jan 2022
4:45 am
Politics

Push for younger generation to take over from ANC’s old guard

Calls have been mounting for Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola to stand for the top post as Deputy President.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
If calls by the ANC Youth League for a generational mix are anything to go by, then in December, when the ANC holds its 55th national elective conference, Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola may make history to become the first young deputy president of the ANC since 1912. Calls have been mounting for the 38-year-old leader to stand for the top post. The position is currently been held by former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza and he is unlikely to go quietly. “Yes, we want Lamola to contest for the position. He is young, active and has grown within...

