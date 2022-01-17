Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 minute read
17 Jan 2022
5:20 am
Politics

Charges against ANC councillors must send message – Joburg mayor

The alleged assaults occurred during the chaotic council meeting after the ANC and EFF councillors demanded a secret ballot.

The Joburg council meeting was postponed after disruptions by ANC and EFF councillors. Picture: Twitter.
Four DA councillors from the City of Joburg Metro have laid charges of physical assault against fellow ANC councillors after they had allegedly pushed them at the chaotic council meeting on Thursday evening. Joburg executive mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse hoped this would send a clear message against criminality involving councillors. The affected ANC councillors will not be named until they have appeared in court. ALSO READ: Maile’s intervention in Joburg council affairs could make matters worse – analyst Phalatse confirmed council speaker Vasco da Gama and council chief whip Tyrell Meyers accompanied the DA councillors to the Hillbrow police station...

