Sisulu has never enjoyed grassroots support, say experts

Perceived ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has always had a constituency problem as a leader, never mindas an aspirant governing party’s first female president, a political expert says. Despite her big ambition to lead Africa’s oldest liberation movement, Sisulu never enjoyed any grassroots support. And, she isolated herself from the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) that could have backed her candidacy. She had to mend her relationship with the league before she would be accepted back as potential face of women at the top. Sisulu, a daughter of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, always had a hostile relationship with the...

Sisulu, a daughter of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, always had a hostile relationship with the league, which gave her first presidential attempt, at Nasrec in 2017, the cold shoulder.

Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen said Sisulu had anything but grassroots support and she knew that.

“Constituency has always been a problem for her. She tried to run for the presidency in 2017 but ended up on the CR17 ticket,” Booysen said.

Another analyst, Sanusha Naidu, said the tourism minister may be in the limelight now after she put out feelers with her controversial anti-judiciary article, but another high-profile female candidate may emerge towards the ANC December elective conference to overshadow her. According to Naidu, Defence Minister Thandi Modise could

vie for the second spot as deputy president to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“There is a possible scenario with Thandi Modise, that may be why she was brought to the presidency in the first place. What if someone in the ANC raised her name? It’s very complex situation,” Naidu said.

Sisulu’s first indication that she was up to something was to go and calm down the pre-resurrection tension involving uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association members outside Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead

last year. Last week, among others, she penned an article in which she launched a blistering attack against the judiciary, rule of law and the ANC’s failure to address poverty among blacks.

Naidu questioned the depth of alliance that Sisulu had with the radical economic transformation forces, or the Zuma faction.

“It’s expediency at the end of the day. She is testing the waters,” she said.

The politician was taking advantage of the fact that there had never been a woman who rose to the level of president in the ANC and the country, hoping this would assist her cause.

“She has been scheming and planning for this for a while. She had attended the women’s league meeting. Sisulu has identified the RET as her camp … it’s not surprising for her to associate with them,” Booysen said.

She missed the best opportunity to become the ANC deputy president at Nasrec when she was defeated by David Mabuza for the number two position. Now, she is trying her luck again in what is clearly her last chance. Even some within the ANC saw her move as an attempt to correct her Nasrec mistake to run a non-ideological presidential campaign.

She wants to position herself for the 2022 race.

“She went to Nasrec only with a Sisulu name and no ideology. Now, she wants to correct that, hence her nwarranted criticism of the judiciary,” she said.

Booysen said had Sisulu won over Mabuza at Nasrec, she would have become the “president-in-waiting”. “Ideally, she could have risen through the party ranks,” she said.

Prof Barry Hanyane, an analyst based at North-West University Potchefstroom campus, said it could be that this was a ploy by Sisulu to influence public opinion to start and shape the public discourse.

“It’s been long time coming…. If she is trying to associate herself for instance with the RET, or the far left radical aligned politics, the answer is yes because her message is not pleasing the social democrats within the ANC,” Hanyane said.

“She might want to be seen to be spokesperson, the ambassador, the face of that faction (RET) which is dissatisfied at the manner the current leadership within the party is conducting business.”

The gaps in policy and leadership presented an opportunity for people like Sisulu, who want to influence politics within the party, that she used a proxy to rise to the top. It’s early days but these are warning shots, although serious questions must be asked about the way she perceived the judiciary and her role in government and society.

However it’s worrying that her behaviour seemed to be provoking influential persons within the party such as ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who responded.

The timing was not right, as the debacle may cause confusion in the public domain.

