Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
18 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Sisulu has never enjoyed grassroots support, say experts

Sisulu, always had a hostile relationship with the ANCWL league, which gave her first presidential attempt, at Nasrec in 2017.

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Perceived ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has always had a constituency problem as a leader, never mindas an aspirant governing party’s first female president, a political expert says. Despite her big ambition to lead Africa’s oldest liberation movement, Sisulu never enjoyed any grassroots support. And, she isolated herself from the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) that could have backed her candidacy. She had to mend her relationship with the league before she would be accepted back as potential face of women at the top. Sisulu, a daughter of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, always had a hostile relationship with the...

