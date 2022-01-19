Alex Japho Matlala
19 Jan 2022
5:45 am
Politics

Argument over Ramaphosa’s second term ‘proof there are cracks’ within Limpopo ANC

Alex Japho Matlala

'The problem is not the timing for the pronouncement but the real fight is who should pronounce Limpopo’s endorsement first,' says the source.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the ANC's January 8th birthday celebrations in Limpopo. Photo: Twitter/@MYANC
It’s official. Limpopo ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha has been sanctioned by the party’s regional secretaries to pronounce Limpopo’s backing for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election for a second term. On Monday, it was reported the 64-year-old Limpopo premier had jumped the gun after ascending the stage when welcoming the president during the party’s anniversary shindig at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane two weeks ago. He said the province would back Ramaphosa for a second term at the party’s 55th national elective conference. “What we are simply saying, comrades, is that when the curtains open we should start campaigning for...

