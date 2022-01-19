Sipho Mabena
19 Jan 2022
Politics

Accusations of bias and obstruction: Inside the Joburg council chaos

Sipho Mabena

Council speaker Vasco da Gama adamant opposition parties have no legal leg to stand on as he has not broken any law or precedent.

Joburg council speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: Neil McCartney
Opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg metro council are considering a legal challenge against the decision to refuse a secret ballot for the election of chair of chairs and portfolio committee chairs. But council speaker Vasco da Gama is adamant that the opposition parties, who caused a scene and withdrew their candidates in protest of the decision, have no legal leg to stand on as he has not broken any law or precedent. ALSO READ: ANC blasts DA for ‘tyranny elements’ after ‘withholding’ secret ballot at council meeting What the rules say He explained that rules of council did...

