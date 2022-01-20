Lindiwe Sisulu retracts ‘unsubstantiated’, ‘inappropriate’ comments on judiciary

Citizen Reporter

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised and retracted her comments criticising the judiciary.

According to a statement by the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Sisulu in Cape Town earlier this week, where he “admonished her” about her recent article titled Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice? published on 7 January 2022.

In the opinion piece published by IOL, Sisulu argued that the constitution was a “neo-liberal” document that had done little to bring about social justice for apartheid victims, and also seemed to be likening the country’s judiciary to what she called “house negroes” and said black politicians had become “black assets for colonised capital”.

She said in part: “The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African and when you put them in leadership positions as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African inspired ideological grounding, some are confused by foreign systems… In America these interpreters are called the house negroes…”

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa specifically admonished Sisulu for writing: “Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors.

“They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority.

“The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors.”

According to the Presidency, Sisulu conceded that her words were “inappropriate”.

“I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments,” said Sisulu.

“I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments. I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

“I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde