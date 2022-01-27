Miché Solomon ‘willing to testify’ in Albert Fritz alleged sexual assault saga

Citizen Reporter

A surprise voluntary testimony from a suspected victim of a slew of young women said to have been allegedly sexually assaulted by former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has come forward.

Miché Solomon, also known as Zephany Nurse, who was kidnapped from a Cape Town hospital at birth in 1997, said in a Facebook post that if she is asked to testify against Fritz, she would be willing to do so.

“It’s a sensitive matter,” Solomon added.

Solomon interned at the Department of Social Development when Fritz was provincial minster of the department, eNCA reported on Wednesday.

Fritz was suspended on Sunday and later resigned after “serious allegations” emerged in a vague statement released by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

ALSO READ: DA Western Cape leader Albert Fritz resigns amid sexual assault allegations

It later emerged the allegations pertained to sexual assault.

Four other provincial government officials who worked with him were reportedly also suspended over the scandal.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. [MEC] Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation,” said Winde in a statement on Monday.

On Wednesday, Winde said the possibility of laying criminal charges against Fritz had not been ruled out.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations, it is my belief that an independent legal expert with relevant experience is best placed to investigate these allegations and determine their veracity.

“It has been my request that the investigation be finalised as quickly as possible,” Winde said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Albert Fritz ‘sexual assault’ allegations: Winde may still lay criminal charges

Winde said affidavits from persons directly involved in the allegations were requested, confirming he met with the complainants 12 days ago.

“In the interim, further individuals indicated that they would like to come forward too, and legal services took their accounts down.

“Following my meeting with the complainants, and after receiving legal advice, I felt I had sufficient information to immediately suspend the MEC and request an independent investigation into this matter,” he said.

Deputy leader minister Tertius Simmers is currently acting leader while investigations continue.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.