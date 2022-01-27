CoJ meeting: ANC abstains from ‘criminal’ voting on Joburg council minutes

Getrude Makhafola

The ANC and its coalition partners on Thursday abstained from confirming last week’s council minutes, accusing Speaker Vasco da Gama of conducting a “criminal process.”

The minutes were finally adopted with 137 votes. The ANC was supported by other parties such as the AIC, UDM, Al Jama-ah, GOOD and PAC who also abstained.

“We as the ANC caucus are not participating in this illegal process taking place right now. This is criminal, the ANC abstains from this process,” said ANC councillor Brenda Dammie.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) voted against the 18 January minutes.

Council is expected to elect portfolio committee chairpersons after previous failed attempts.

Da Gama adjourned chaotic meetings due to councillors’ disagreement on whether to carry out the voting through a secret ballot or showing of hands.

Only the chair of chairs was elected last week. Cope’s Colleen Makhubele was voted unopposed.

The multi-parties making up the Joburg council and Da Gama met with Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday night.

Maile’s spokesperson Lupi Ngcayisa said the meeting was held to “facilitate a meaningful discussion on the challenges currently experienced by the Council” to find solutions and ensure that the stability of council was not compromised.

“MEC Maile placed it on record that the engagement should not be construed as interference by the MEC or the Provincial Government but rather as interaction between the two spheres of government. All parties welcomed the initiative undertaken by the MEC.”

After the adoption of the minutes, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba asked for at least an hour to hold a meeting with his fellow councillors.

